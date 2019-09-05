China’s government has brought forward the 2020 quota for local government special bond issuance into this year to ensure the continuation of construction momentum with this year’s quota expected to be exhausted later this month. Photo: AFP
China’s latest efforts to focus on fine tuning ‘weak economic links’ as downward pressure mounts
- State Council calls for more subsidies for low-income consumers and more special purpose bonds to fund additional spending on infrastructure and other projects
- It also wants a timely cut in market interest rates and the amount of money that banks are required to hold in reserve at the central bank
Chinese President Xi Jinping making a speech on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of a training programme for young and middle-aged officials at the Central Party School. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping rallies China for decades-long ‘struggle’ to rise in global order, amid escalating US trade war
- Chinese president used a word translating from Chinese as ‘struggle’ almost 60 times in a speech summary published by state media
- Xi did not directly refer to the US-China trade war, but made clear Beijing will not make concessions over ‘core issues’ or change its model of governance
