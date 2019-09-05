Channels

The automotive sector’s output accounts for more than 10 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China needs to rev up stimulus measures to repair broken down car sales, analysts say

  • Sales have fallen for 13 straight months since July 2018, and look set to fall for a 14th in August despite three measures already introduced intended to boost purchases
  • Consumer income growth is slowing and levels of debt are rising as China’s economy slows due to the effects of the trade war with the United States
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 7:45pm, 5 Sep, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping making a speech on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of a training programme for young and middle-aged officials at the Central Party School. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Xi Jinping rallies China for decades-long ‘struggle’ to rise in global order, amid escalating US trade war

  • Chinese president used a word translating from Chinese as ‘struggle’ almost 60 times in a speech summary published by state media
  • Xi did not directly refer to the US-China trade war, but made clear Beijing will not make concessions over ‘core issues’ or change its model of governance
Topic |   Xi Jinping
SCMP

Zhou Xin  

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 4:56am, 5 Sep, 2019

