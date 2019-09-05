The automotive sector’s output accounts for more than 10 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. Photo: Xinhua
China needs to rev up stimulus measures to repair broken down car sales, analysts say
- Sales have fallen for 13 straight months since July 2018, and look set to fall for a 14th in August despite three measures already introduced intended to boost purchases
- Consumer income growth is slowing and levels of debt are rising as China’s economy slows due to the effects of the trade war with the United States
Chinese President Xi Jinping making a speech on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of a training programme for young and middle-aged officials at the Central Party School. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping rallies China for decades-long ‘struggle’ to rise in global order, amid escalating US trade war
- Chinese president used a word translating from Chinese as ‘struggle’ almost 60 times in a speech summary published by state media
- Xi did not directly refer to the US-China trade war, but made clear Beijing will not make concessions over ‘core issues’ or change its model of governance
