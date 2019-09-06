Facebook planning to launch Libra next year. Photo: Reuters
China appoints new digital currency head as race with Facebook’s Libra heats up
- Mu Changchun will replace Yao Qian as the head of the People’s Bank of China’s research subsidiary on digital currency
- Facebook is planning to launch Libra next year, with some suggesting it could strengthen the US dollar’s dominance and sabotage China’s ambition for the yuan
Topic | China economy
The Singles' Day is a holiday celebrated in China on November 11 and has become the largest online shopping day in the world. Photo: Simon Song
Is China set to beat Facebook’s Libra by launching its digital currency this autumn?
- ‘Forbes’ magazine reported that China’s central bank will launch its own sovereign digital currency to coincide with the Singles' Day online shopping festival
- The People’s Bank of China is seeking to address financial risks and counter the current dominance of the US dollar
