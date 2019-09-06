The required reserve ratio cut by the People’s Bank of China will boost bank’s lending capacity and more importantly lower their cost of capital received from the central bank. Photo: Reuters
China cuts banks’ reserve requirements in latest effort to boost economy amid US trade war
- People’s Bank of China cuts reserve requirement for all banks by 0.50 percentage point effective from September 16
- It also cuts reserve requirements for certain urban banks by another full percentage point, with half effective on October 15 and the rest a month later
China’s government has brought forward the 2020 quota for local government special bond issuance into this year to ensure the continuation of construction momentum with this year’s quota expected to be exhausted later this month. Photo: AFP
China’s latest efforts to focus on fine tuning ‘weak economic links’ as downward pressure mounts
- State Council calls for more subsidies for low-income consumers and more special purpose bonds to fund additional spending on infrastructure and other projects
- It also wants a timely cut in market interest rates and the amount of money that banks are required to hold in reserve at the central bank
