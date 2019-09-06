China is in the grip of an African swine fever epidemic that could wipe out half its pig population by the end of the year, with officials also scrambling to ratchet up pork imports to help fill the gap. Photo: AP
China tapping national pork reserves will not satisfy shortage of the culturally symbolic meat, analysts warn
- Use of national reserves shows how deeply crisis has shaken China, where pork is crucial part of the diet and symbol of well-being
- The nation is in the grip of an African swine fever epidemic that could wipe out half its pig population by the end of the year, analysts warn
A butcher cuts a piece of porc meat at his stall at a market in Beijing. China's pork industry has been left reeling from African swine fever, which has devastated its pig herd, sent pork prices soaring and forced the country to increase imports to satisfy demand. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war update: Analysing Xi’s ‘struggle’ speech, China’s trade negotiation team and a growing crisis of pork supply
- Analysing Xi Jinping’s recent ‘struggle’ speech and the announcement of trade negotiations between the US and China to commence two days later
- The growing sense of crisis as pork prices soar upon a combination of tariffs on US imports and the damage wrought by African swine fever on China’s pig supply
