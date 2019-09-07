Channels

China’s forex reserves rose by US$3.5 billion in August. Photo: Felix Wong
China Economy

China’s foreign exchange reserves up US$3.5 billion in August despite yuan drop

  • Total rises beyond analysts’ forecasts to US$3.1072 trillion, according to central bank figures released on Saturday
  • Increase from July due to stable balance of international payments and generally stable economic growth, regulator says
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:32pm, 7 Sep, 2019

Last week, the administration of US President Donald Trump designated China as a currency manipulator after the yuan’s value fell below the key level of 7 to the US dollar. Photo: AP
China Economy

China may use foreign exchange reserves to fight US financial war risk, analysts say

  • The People’s Bank of China has maintained the world’s biggest pile of foreign exchange reserves at a stable level of around US$3.1 trillion in recent years
  • But it now may consider a more defensive stance, such as supporting the yuan’s exchange rate, as the tensions with the United States spread to finance
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 10:59pm, 14 Aug, 2019

