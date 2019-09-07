China’s forex reserves rose by US$3.5 billion in August. Photo: Felix Wong
China’s foreign exchange reserves up US$3.5 billion in August despite yuan drop
- Total rises beyond analysts’ forecasts to US$3.1072 trillion, according to central bank figures released on Saturday
- Increase from July due to stable balance of international payments and generally stable economic growth, regulator says
