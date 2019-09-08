Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese consumers fear the price of pork will continue to rise. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s pork prices starting to ‘scare’ consumers as discontent soars

  • Across China, prices have doubled since July, reaching record highs of 30 to 33 yuan per kilogram, surpassing analyst expectations
  • Beijing has implemented policies to offset increases but it is expected to take years to restore stocks after African swine fever outbreak led to 1 million pigs being culled
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese consumers fear the price of pork will continue to rise. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The impact of falling production is being felt by consumers across China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China acts to curb pork price rises as African swine fever continues to hit supplies

  • Beijing gives green light to higher subsidies for consumers and farmers as the disease continues to ravage livestock
  • China is the world’s largest pork consumer and the outbreak is causing consumer price inflation to rise
Topic |   African swine fever
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 9:40am, 26 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The impact of falling production is being felt by consumers across China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.