Chinese consumers fear the price of pork will continue to rise. Photo: AFP
China’s pork prices starting to ‘scare’ consumers as discontent soars
- Across China, prices have doubled since July, reaching record highs of 30 to 33 yuan per kilogram, surpassing analyst expectations
- Beijing has implemented policies to offset increases but it is expected to take years to restore stocks after African swine fever outbreak led to 1 million pigs being culled
Topic | China economy
The impact of falling production is being felt by consumers across China. Photo: EPA-EFE
China acts to curb pork price rises as African swine fever continues to hit supplies
- Beijing gives green light to higher subsidies for consumers and farmers as the disease continues to ravage livestock
- China is the world’s largest pork consumer and the outbreak is causing consumer price inflation to rise
Topic | African swine fever
