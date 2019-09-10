Channels

Illustration: Dennis Yip
China Economy

China’s affluent middle-class growing increasingly anxious as prices rise and yuan drops

  • The ‘Lucky Generation’, those who grew up in the midst of China’s spectacular economic rise and opening up, are worried about their shrinking purchasing power
  • Beijing is counting on consumer spending to help bolster economic growth amid the trade war with the United States, but purchasing power is under threat
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:53am, 10 Sep, 2019

The required reserve ratio cut by the People’s Bank of China will boost bank’s lending capacity and more importantly lower their cost of capital received from the central bank. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China cuts banks’ reserve requirements in latest effort to boost economy amid US trade war

  • People’s Bank of China cuts reserve requirement for all banks by 0.50 percentage point effective from September 16
  • It also cuts reserve requirements for certain urban banks by another full percentage point, with half effective on October 15 and the rest a month later
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 12:01am, 7 Sep, 2019

