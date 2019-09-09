Beijing has sent a clear message that it is borrowing pages from its old fiscal and monetary stimulus playbook at the cost of its debt-reduction campaign. Photo: AFP
Grey rhinos or black swans? Has China made a choice with credit easing?
- Beijing changes course on macroeconomic policy to cope with slowdown pressure amid the trade war with the US
- China’s renewed easing of credit conditions on Friday is set to amplify the country’s debt problem
Beijing has sent a clear message that it is borrowing pages from its old fiscal and monetary stimulus playbook at the cost of its debt-reduction campaign. Photo: AFP
China cuts banks’ reserve requirements in latest effort to boost economy amid US trade war
- People’s Bank of China cuts reserve requirement for all banks by 0.50 percentage point effective from September 16
- It also cuts reserve requirements for certain urban banks by another full percentage point, with half effective on October 15 and the rest a month later
The required reserve ratio cut by the People’s Bank of China will boost bank’s lending capacity and more importantly lower their cost of capital received from the central bank. Photo: Reuters