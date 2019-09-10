Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has been assigned to oversee the issue of rising pork prices. Photo: EPA
China Economy

Hong Kong protests and US trade war no longer China’s top priorities as spiralling pork prices dominate agenda

  • Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua heading Beijing’s efforts with latest data showing pork prices rose 46.7 per cent in August compared to a year earlier
  • Issue could even undermine next month’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 5:45pm, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has been assigned to oversee the issue of rising pork prices. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, fell 0.8 per cent. Photo: AP
China Economy

China’s consumer price index remains flat despite almost 50 per cent spike in cost of pork

  • The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.8 per cent, unchanged from the previous month’s rate as a 23.1 per cent rise in pork prices continued to fuel inflation
  • China’s producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, fell 0.8 per cent in August
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 11:44am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, fell 0.8 per cent. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.