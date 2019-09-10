Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has been assigned to oversee the issue of rising pork prices. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong protests and US trade war no longer China’s top priorities as spiralling pork prices dominate agenda
- Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua heading Beijing’s efforts with latest data showing pork prices rose 46.7 per cent in August compared to a year earlier
- Issue could even undermine next month’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, fell 0.8 per cent. Photo: AP
China’s consumer price index remains flat despite almost 50 per cent spike in cost of pork
- The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.8 per cent, unchanged from the previous month’s rate as a 23.1 per cent rise in pork prices continued to fuel inflation
- China’s producer price index (PPI), reflecting the prices that factories charge wholesalers for their products, fell 0.8 per cent in August
