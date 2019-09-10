U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Amazon sellers feeling the heat of US-China trade war contrary to Donald Trump’s claims, survey shows
- Jungle Scout survey shows 72 per cent of sellers have seen their cost per unit increase by some 17 per cent since the beginning of the trade war last year
- First round of new US tariffs took effect on about US$110 billion of Chinese imports on September 1, with more to follow in October and December
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are expected to continue face-to-face talks in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
US must concede final 20 per cent of demands to agree trade war deal with China, leading Chinese expert says
- Jin Canrong, an international relations professor at Renmin University of China in Beijing, says China had agreed to 80 per cent of a deal as far back as May
- ‘Between 60 and 70 per cent’ chance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and American counterpart Donald Trump agreeing a deal in November if US can lower demands
