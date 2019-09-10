Channels

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
China Economy

Amazon sellers feeling the heat of US-China trade war contrary to Donald Trump’s claims, survey shows

  • Jungle Scout survey shows 72 per cent of sellers have seen their cost per unit increase by some 17 per cent since the beginning of the trade war last year
  • First round of new US tariffs took effect on about US$110 billion of Chinese imports on September 1, with more to follow in October and December
Topic |   China economy
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 10:53pm, 10 Sep, 2019

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left), US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are expected to continue face-to-face talks in Washington in October. Photo: AFP
China Economy

US must concede final 20 per cent of demands to agree trade war deal with China, leading Chinese expert says

  • Jin Canrong, an international relations professor at Renmin University of China in Beijing, says China had agreed to 80 per cent of a deal as far back as May
  • ‘Between 60 and 70 per cent’ chance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and American counterpart Donald Trump agreeing a deal in November if US can lower demands
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Updated: 11:40am, 10 Sep, 2019

