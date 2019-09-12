The China International Fair for Investment and Trade is China’s biggest investment fair. Photo: Alamy Live News
China still not doing enough to woo foreign investment, with local governments accused of harming progress
- Executives at the China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen this week raise concerns over capital controls and lack of transparency
- Beijing has offered VIP treatment to the likes of Telsa CEO Elon Musk as it aims to increase market access and improve level the playing field with domestic companies
