Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier, according to China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China ‘working proactively’ towards launching live pig financial futures contracts as pork prices soar

  • The Dalian Commodity Exchange is moving closer to launching the type of financial contract in the world’s largest live pig industry
  • Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 3:56pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has been assigned to oversee the issue of rising pork prices. Photo: EPA
China Economy

Hong Kong protests and US trade war no longer China’s top priorities as spiralling pork prices dominate agenda

  • Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua heading Beijing’s efforts with latest data showing pork prices rose 46.7 per cent in August compared to a year earlier
  • Issue could even undermine next month’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 11:14pm, 10 Sep, 2019

