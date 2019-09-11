Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier, according to China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Photo: Reuters
China ‘working proactively’ towards launching live pig financial futures contracts as pork prices soar
- The Dalian Commodity Exchange is moving closer to launching the type of financial contract in the world’s largest live pig industry
- Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier
Topic | China economy
Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has been assigned to oversee the issue of rising pork prices. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong protests and US trade war no longer China’s top priorities as spiralling pork prices dominate agenda
- Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua heading Beijing’s efforts with latest data showing pork prices rose 46.7 per cent in August compared to a year earlier
- Issue could even undermine next month’s 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic
