Chinese coal consumption rose for the second consecutive year in 2018, reversing a three-year fall from 2014 to 2016, fanning fears among climate scientists that the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases are not serious about cutting emissions. Photo: Reuters
China expected to allow green bonds to fund clean coal projects in potential blow to climate change fight
- China consumes half of the world’s coal and generates 60 per cent of its electricity from coal
- The move would put the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases at odds with the European Union on green financing standards
Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier, according to China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Photo: Reuters
China ‘working proactively’ towards launching live pig financial futures contracts as pork prices soar
- The Dalian Commodity Exchange is moving closer to launching the type of financial contract in the world’s largest live pig industry
- Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier
