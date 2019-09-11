Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bundles of 100 yuan notes are pictured at a bank in Shanghai. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to join a global monetary easing cycle led by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

China tipped to start rate cutting ‘road map’ as early as next week, as economic slowdown deepens

  • Beijing wants businesses and consumers spend more and save less, with consumption growth remaining anaemic in the world’s second largest economy
  • Analysts expect China to gradually slash lending rates to join global monetary easing led by Federal Reserve and European Central Bank
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 9:44pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bundles of 100 yuan notes are pictured at a bank in Shanghai. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to join a global monetary easing cycle led by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
A slowdown in China’s imports has ramifications for its trading partners in the region. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China manufacturing imports down sharply on weak economy, trade war impact

  • Increase in liquefied natural gas imports masks extent of drop in manufacturing imports, including components for export goods
  • Bad news for Asian exporters like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan that depend on Chinese demand
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 9:19am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A slowdown in China’s imports has ramifications for its trading partners in the region. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.