Bundles of 100 yuan notes are pictured at a bank in Shanghai. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to join a global monetary easing cycle led by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Photo: Kyodo
China tipped to start rate cutting ‘road map’ as early as next week, as economic slowdown deepens
- Beijing wants businesses and consumers spend more and save less, with consumption growth remaining anaemic in the world’s second largest economy
- Analysts expect China to gradually slash lending rates to join global monetary easing led by Federal Reserve and European Central Bank
Topic | China economy
Bundles of 100 yuan notes are pictured at a bank in Shanghai. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to join a global monetary easing cycle led by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Photo: Kyodo
A slowdown in China’s imports has ramifications for its trading partners in the region. Photo: EPA
China manufacturing imports down sharply on weak economy, trade war impact
- Increase in liquefied natural gas imports masks extent of drop in manufacturing imports, including components for export goods
- Bad news for Asian exporters like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan that depend on Chinese demand
Topic | China economy
A slowdown in China’s imports has ramifications for its trading partners in the region. Photo: EPA