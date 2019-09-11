Cheng Guoqiang was part of China’s agriculture negotiations team that led to the country joining the World Organisation in 2001. Photo: Dalian Commodities Exchange
China should continue using food imports as chip in US trade talks, says former leading agriculture negotiator
- Cheng Guoqiang, a professor at Tongji University in Shanghai, says China should avoid over reliance on imports and rely mainly on domestic supplies to meet demand
- American President Donald Trump has repeatedly charged that China has not lived up to its promises to buy large quantities of US farm products
Topic | US-China trade war
Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier, according to China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Photo: Reuters
China ‘working proactively’ towards launching live pig financial futures contracts as pork prices soar
- The Dalian Commodity Exchange is moving closer to launching the type of financial contract in the world’s largest live pig industry
- Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier
Topic | China economy
