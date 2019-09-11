Channels

A pork vendor sleeps at a stall at a Beijing wholesale market. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

China aims to become self-sufficient in pork production despite African swine fever

  • Agriculture ministry says long-term goal is achievable despite the loss of a third of domestic livestock owing to impact of disease
  • Observers believe foreign producers will never be able to produce enough to satisfy the world’s largest market for the meat
Topic |   African swine fever
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 9:15pm, 11 Sep, 2019

A pork vendor sleeps at a stall at a Beijing wholesale market. Photo: Simon Song
Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier, according to China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China ‘working proactively’ towards launching live pig financial futures contracts as pork prices soar

  • The Dalian Commodity Exchange is moving closer to launching the type of financial contract in the world’s largest live pig industry
  • Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 3:56pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier, according to China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Photo: Reuters
