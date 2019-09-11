A pork vendor sleeps at a stall at a Beijing wholesale market. Photo: Simon Song
China aims to become self-sufficient in pork production despite African swine fever
- Agriculture ministry says long-term goal is achievable despite the loss of a third of domestic livestock owing to impact of disease
- Observers believe foreign producers will never be able to produce enough to satisfy the world’s largest market for the meat
Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, according to data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier, according to China’s Ministry of Agriculture. Photo: Reuters
China ‘working proactively’ towards launching live pig financial futures contracts as pork prices soar
- The Dalian Commodity Exchange is moving closer to launching the type of financial contract in the world’s largest live pig industry
- Pork prices in August increased 46.7 per cent from a year earlier, while live pig prices doubled in September from a year earlier
