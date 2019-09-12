Pork prices in China rose 46.7 per cent in August compared to a year earlier. Photo: Simon Song
China’s central bank to stick to its guns by lowering interest rates despite soaring pork price, analysts say
- The People’s Bank of China is under pressure to provide liquidity to support growth with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank also planning changes
- China’s headline-grabbing pork price surge has yet to translate into broad-based inflation
Bundles of 100 yuan notes are pictured at a bank in Shanghai. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to join a global monetary easing cycle led by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Photo: Kyodo
China tipped to start rate cutting ‘road map’ as early as next week, as economic slowdown deepens
- Beijing wants businesses and consumers spend more and save less, with consumption growth remaining anaemic in the world’s second largest economy
- Analysts expect China to gradually slash lending rates to join global monetary easing led by Federal Reserve and European Central Bank
