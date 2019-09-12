Channels

Pork prices in China rose 46.7 per cent in August compared to a year earlier. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

China’s central bank to stick to its guns by lowering interest rates despite soaring pork price, analysts say

  • The People’s Bank of China is under pressure to provide liquidity to support growth with the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank also planning changes
  • China’s headline-grabbing pork price surge has yet to translate into broad-based inflation
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Updated: 12:45pm, 12 Sep, 2019

Bundles of 100 yuan notes are pictured at a bank in Shanghai. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is expected to join a global monetary easing cycle led by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

China tipped to start rate cutting ‘road map’ as early as next week, as economic slowdown deepens

  • Beijing wants businesses and consumers spend more and save less, with consumption growth remaining anaemic in the world’s second largest economy
  • Analysts expect China to gradually slash lending rates to join global monetary easing led by Federal Reserve and European Central Bank
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Updated: 9:44pm, 11 Sep, 2019

