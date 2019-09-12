Channels

Pork is a staple meat of the Chinese diet, meaning a low supply could damage China's social stability. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s ‘heartbroken’ pig farmers torn apart by pork price spike and African swine fever

  • The disease has already contributed to China losing more than 100 million pigs over the last year, and the deadly virus could kill up to half of China’s pig population
  • This has led to pork prices rising 46.7 per cent in August from a year earlier, with farmers fearful of restocking due to the threat of the deadly disease
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:49pm, 12 Sep, 2019

In July, China’s pig population had fallen by 32.2 per cent from a year earlier, and was down 9.4 per cent compared with the previous month, according to latest government figures. Photo: AP
China Economy

China aims to become self-sufficient in pork production despite African swine fever

  • Agriculture ministry says long-term goal is achievable despite the loss of a third of domestic livestock owing to impact of disease
  • Observers believe foreign producers will never be able to produce enough to satisfy the world’s largest market for the meat
Topic |   African swine fever
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:41am, 12 Sep, 2019

