The plan still needs to be approved by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the country’s legislature that rubber stamps the ruling Communist Party’s decisions into law. China's President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China mulls granting local governments greater autonomy to make their own laws

  • The National People’s Congress is considering delegating greater lawmaking power to provincial and even municipal legislatures
  • Chinese provinces and cities are demanding greater autonomy as nationwide rules often fail to fit local conditions
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 7:45pm, 12 Sep, 2019

The China International Fair for Investment and Trade is China’s biggest investment fair. Photo: Alamy Live News
China Economy

China still not doing enough to woo foreign investment, with local governments accused of harming progress

  • Executives at the China International Fair for Investment and Trade raise concerns over capital controls and lack of transparency
  • Beijing has offered VIP treatment to the likes of Telsa CEO Elon Musk as it aims to increase market access and level the playing field with domestic companies
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 11:53am, 12 Sep, 2019

