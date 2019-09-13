Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gestures while leaving trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the offices of the US Trade Representative in Washington, , 10 May 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China’s lead negotiator puts ‘trade balance’ at top of agenda as Trump flirts with idea of ‘interim deal’

  • Vice-Premier Liu He says said ‘the whole world is expecting to see progress in China-US negotiations’ in a meeting with the US-China Business Council
  • Liu welcomed Donald Trump’s decision to postpone tariffs from October 1 to October 15, described by US president as ‘goodwill gesture’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Updated: 10:47am, 13 Sep, 2019

Guangdong‘s exports lead all other provinces and regions in China, accounting for 27.5 per cent of national exports in 2017, according to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China no longer ‘workshop of the world’ with US trade war accelerating manufacturing exodus, lobby group says

  • President of AmCham South China, Harley Seyedin, says tariff battle is one of a number of factors in China’s loss of low-end manufacturing
  • Seyedin tells Chinese government ‘to be a part of the international community you have to open [up] to the international community’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 11:03pm, 12 Sep, 2019

