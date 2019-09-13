China’s Vice-Premier Liu He gestures while leaving trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the offices of the US Trade Representative in Washington, , 10 May 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s lead negotiator puts ‘trade balance’ at top of agenda as Trump flirts with idea of ‘interim deal’
- Vice-Premier Liu He says said ‘the whole world is expecting to see progress in China-US negotiations’ in a meeting with the US-China Business Council
- Liu welcomed Donald Trump’s decision to postpone tariffs from October 1 to October 15, described by US president as ‘goodwill gesture’
US-China trade war
Guangdong‘s exports lead all other provinces and regions in China, accounting for 27.5 per cent of national exports in 2017, according to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Photo: AFP
China no longer ‘workshop of the world’ with US trade war accelerating manufacturing exodus, lobby group says
- President of AmCham South China, Harley Seyedin, says tariff battle is one of a number of factors in China’s loss of low-end manufacturing
- Seyedin tells Chinese government ‘to be a part of the international community you have to open [up] to the international community’
