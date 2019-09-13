Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor addresses the Belt and Road Summit at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
China Economy

Carrie Lam denies reports of talks with state firms on buying up Hong Kong

  • Chief executive says she met SOE representatives as part of her general responsibilities as leader
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 9:44pm, 13 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor addresses the Belt and Road Summit at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.