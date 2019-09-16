Only one of Cao Dewang’s five factories in the US has a labour union. Photo: Simon Song
GM strike is example of how US labour unions are killing manufacturing, says ‘American Factory’ boss
- Cao Dewang, the Chinese owner of the Fuyao Glass America factory, was speaking for the first time since the documentary film premiered on Netflix last month
- On Sunday, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union called a strike of its 49,000 members at General Motors plants in the United States
Topic | China economy
Only one of Cao Dewang’s five factories in the US has a labour union. Photo: Simon Song
A batch of data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed that retail sales, a key metric of consumption in the world’s most populous nation, grew by 7.5 per cent, below analysts’ forecasts of 8.0 per cent expansion, and a decline on July’s 7.6 per cent growth. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s industrial engine slowed to new 17-year low in August, even before new US trade war tariffs took effect
- Industrial production, which measures industrial output grew at 4.4 per cent last month, down from 4.8 per cent in July and the lowest growth since February 2002
- Retail sales, a key metric of consumption in the world’s most populous nation, grew by 7.5 per cent, below analysts’ forecasts
Topic | China economy
A batch of data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday showed that retail sales, a key metric of consumption in the world’s most populous nation, grew by 7.5 per cent, below analysts’ forecasts of 8.0 per cent expansion, and a decline on July’s 7.6 per cent growth. Photo: Bloomberg