The latest data from China’s agriculture ministry showed that as of the end of August, the country’s live pig population had fallen by 38.7 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
China corn industry also hit by African swine fever as demand for pig feed drops
- China grew 257 million tonnes in 2018 or 40 per cent of the country’s overall grain production, with the industry contributing 7.8 per cent of gross domestic product
- Private estimates show China’s pig population has dropped by as much as 60 per cent, while corn imports could also increase as part of US-China trade war deal
Topic | China economy
The latest data from China’s agriculture ministry showed that as of the end of August, the country’s live pig population had fallen by 38.7 per cent from a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
Soybeans are unloaded from a grain truck in Tiskilwa, Illinois. China has also imposed 30 per cent in additional tariffs on yellow soybeans – the sort the US grows in abundance – including 25 per cent in June and 5 per cent on September 1, bringing the current tariff level to 33 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China to exempt US pork and soybeans from additional trade war duties, in response to Trump’s tariff delay
- Xinhua News Agency reported exemption is in response to the US’ decision to postpone planned tariff increase from October 1 to October 15
- It comes after US President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday of the possibility of an ‘interim trade deal’ over the coming weeks
Topic | US-China trade war
Soybeans are unloaded from a grain truck in Tiskilwa, Illinois. China has also imposed 30 per cent in additional tariffs on yellow soybeans – the sort the US grows in abundance – including 25 per cent in June and 5 per cent on September 1, bringing the current tariff level to 33 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg