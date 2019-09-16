Channels

Hong Kong’s airport had 850,000 fewer visitors in August, its biggest decline in a decade, as anti-government protests have gripped the city. Photo: Felix Wong
China Economy

Hong Kong airport’s loss is Guangzhou and Shenzhen’s gain amid ongoing anti-government protests

  • Monthly passenger numbers at Guangzhou airport edged ahead of Hong Kong for the first time in August, while Shenzhen airport also recorded gains
  • Hong Kong’s airport recorded its biggest decline in a decade last month, as anti-government protests have gripped the city
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Danny Lee  

Updated: 9:45pm, 16 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor addresses the Belt and Road Summit at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
China Economy

Carrie Lam denies reports of talks with state firms on buying up Hong Kong

  • Chief executive says she met SOE representatives as part of her general responsibilities as leader
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 11:49pm, 13 Sep, 2019

