Hong Kong’s airport had 850,000 fewer visitors in August, its biggest decline in a decade, as anti-government protests have gripped the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong airport’s loss is Guangzhou and Shenzhen’s gain amid ongoing anti-government protests
- Monthly passenger numbers at Guangzhou airport edged ahead of Hong Kong for the first time in August, while Shenzhen airport also recorded gains
- Hong Kong’s airport recorded its biggest decline in a decade last month, as anti-government protests have gripped the city
Topic | China economy
Hong Kong’s airport had 850,000 fewer visitors in August, its biggest decline in a decade, as anti-government protests have gripped the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor addresses the Belt and Road Summit at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse
Carrie Lam denies reports of talks with state firms on buying up Hong Kong
- Chief executive says she met SOE representatives as part of her general responsibilities as leader
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor addresses the Belt and Road Summit at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on Wednesday. Photo: May Tse