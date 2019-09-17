China is now compiling an unreliable entity list to sanction foreign firms who hurt Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons in response to sanctions from the United States against Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei. Photo: AFP
China pushing ahead with controversial corporate social credit rating system for 33 million firms
- National Reform and Development Commission has completed its initial assessments, which will be used to label firms excellent, good, fair or poor
- Foreign firms fear they will be targeted in the event of a trade dispute or to give domestic firms a commercial advantage
Topic | China economy
China is now compiling an unreliable entity list to sanction foreign firms who hurt Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons in response to sanctions from the United States against Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei. Photo: AFP
Home to 5,000 foreign enterprises – many of them exporters – Suzhou Industrial Park saw its exports decline 10 per cent over the first seven months of 2019 compared to a year earlier. Imports, meanwhile, have fallen 15 per cent. Photo: Handout
Trade war and economic slowdown leave giant Chinese industrial estate scrambling to keep foreign companies
- Spanning an area five times the size of Manhattan, Suzhou Industrial Park contributed 14 per cent of Suzhou’s economy in the first seven months of 2019
- Trade war has hit exports and forced some companies to leave, but government subsidies and shift in production patterns convincing some to stay in China
Topic | China economy
Home to 5,000 foreign enterprises – many of them exporters – Suzhou Industrial Park saw its exports decline 10 per cent over the first seven months of 2019 compared to a year earlier. Imports, meanwhile, have fallen 15 per cent. Photo: Handout