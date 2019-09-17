Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China is now compiling an unreliable entity list to sanction foreign firms who hurt Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons in response to sanctions from the United States against Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China pushing ahead with controversial corporate social credit rating system for 33 million firms

  • National Reform and Development Commission has completed its initial assessments, which will be used to label firms excellent, good, fair or poor
  • Foreign firms fear they will be targeted in the event of a trade dispute or to give domestic firms a commercial advantage
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 6:14pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China is now compiling an unreliable entity list to sanction foreign firms who hurt Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons in response to sanctions from the United States against Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Home to 5,000 foreign enterprises – many of them exporters – Suzhou Industrial Park saw its exports decline 10 per cent over the first seven months of 2019 compared to a year earlier. Imports, meanwhile, have fallen 15 per cent. Photo: Handout
China Economy

Trade war and economic slowdown leave giant Chinese industrial estate scrambling to keep foreign companies

  • Spanning an area five times the size of Manhattan, Suzhou Industrial Park contributed 14 per cent of Suzhou’s economy in the first seven months of 2019
  • Trade war has hit exports and forced some companies to leave, but government subsidies and shift in production patterns convincing some to stay in China
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 4:00pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Home to 5,000 foreign enterprises – many of them exporters – Suzhou Industrial Park saw its exports decline 10 per cent over the first seven months of 2019 compared to a year earlier. Imports, meanwhile, have fallen 15 per cent. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.