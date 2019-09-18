President Xi Jinping did not comment on the trade war directly during a visit to Henan province with Vice-premier Liu He. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump warns China faces ‘toughest trade war deal ever’ if they wait until after US election
- Vice-minister for finance, Liao Min, will lead a Chinese delegation to Washington this week ahead of talks in October involving Vice-Premier Liu He
- Official media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, the ‘People’s Daily’ and the ‘Global Times’, did not carry any commentaries after Tuesday’s confirmation
Topic | US-China trade war
President Xi Jinping did not comment on the trade war directly during a visit to Henan province with Vice-premier Liu He. Photo: Xinhua
Soybeans are unloaded from a grain truck in Tiskilwa, Illinois. China has also imposed 30 per cent in additional tariffs on yellow soybeans – the sort the US grows in abundance – including 25 per cent in June and 5 per cent on September 1, bringing the current tariff level to 33 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China to exempt US pork and soybeans from additional trade war duties, in response to Trump’s tariff delay
- Xinhua News Agency reported exemption is in response to the US’ decision to postpone planned tariff increase from October 1 to October 15
- It comes after US President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday of the possibility of an ‘interim trade deal’ over the coming weeks
Topic | US-China trade war
Soybeans are unloaded from a grain truck in Tiskilwa, Illinois. China has also imposed 30 per cent in additional tariffs on yellow soybeans – the sort the US grows in abundance – including 25 per cent in June and 5 per cent on September 1, bringing the current tariff level to 33 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg