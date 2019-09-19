Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US-China trade war has thrown a spotlight on the slowdown seen in the semiconductor industry. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Trade war alone did not cause the slump in Asia’s export hubs, but Donald Trump ‘blocking’ recovery

  • Tariff war between the world’s two largest economies has rippled through the semiconductor industry tied to the global roll out of 5G
  • Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan have seen sharp drops in growth this year due to declining electronic exports
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 7:06am, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US-China trade war has thrown a spotlight on the slowdown seen in the semiconductor industry. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
A slowdown in China’s imports has ramifications for its trading partners in the region. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China manufacturing imports down sharply on weak economy, trade war impact

  • Increase in liquefied natural gas imports masks extent of drop in manufacturing imports, including components for export goods
  • Bad news for Asian exporters like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan that depend on Chinese demand
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 9:19am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A slowdown in China’s imports has ramifications for its trading partners in the region. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.