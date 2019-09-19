The US-China trade war has thrown a spotlight on the slowdown seen in the semiconductor industry. Photo: Xinhua
Trade war alone did not cause the slump in Asia’s export hubs, but Donald Trump ‘blocking’ recovery
- Tariff war between the world’s two largest economies has rippled through the semiconductor industry tied to the global roll out of 5G
- Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan have seen sharp drops in growth this year due to declining electronic exports
Topic | US-China trade war
A slowdown in China’s imports has ramifications for its trading partners in the region. Photo: EPA
China manufacturing imports down sharply on weak economy, trade war impact
- Increase in liquefied natural gas imports masks extent of drop in manufacturing imports, including components for export goods
- Bad news for Asian exporters like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan that depend on Chinese demand
Topic | China economy
