A record 8.34 million students graduated from colleges and universities in China this year, although officials claim more than two out of three had found a job by July 1. Photo: Xinhua
China under increasing pressure to maintain ‘stable employment’ environment amid US trade war
- China’s official urban jobless rate was 5.2 per cent at the end of August, 0.1 percentage point lower than July, and well below the target of 5.5 per cent
- The trade war with the United States and China’s sluggish economy have hit the jobs market, with ‘stabilising’ employment a top priority for Beijing
President Xi Jinping did not comment on the trade war directly during a visit to Henan province with Vice-premier Liu He. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump warns China faces ‘toughest trade war deal ever’ if they wait until after US election
- Vice-minister for finance, Liao Min, will lead a Chinese delegation to Washington this week ahead of talks in October involving Vice-Premier Liu He
- Official media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, the ‘People’s Daily’ and the ‘Global Times’, did not carry any commentaries after Tuesday’s confirmation
