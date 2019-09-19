Channels

China is struggling to maintain momentum in its railway infrastructure programme, after a decade-long building spree. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s railway spending plummets as Beijing struggles to sustain momentum

  • Railway spending in August plunged 27.1 per cent following a decade-long building spree which has given China two-thirds of the world’s high-speed rail tracks
  • Railway fixed-asset investment was 449.6 billion yuan (US$63 billion) in the first eight months of 2019, a modest 2.5 per cent fall from the same period last year
Topic |   China economy
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 9:28am, 19 Sep, 2019

China is struggling to maintain momentum in its railway infrastructure programme, after a decade-long building spree. Photo: Xinhua
The US-China trade war has thrown a spotlight on the slowdown seen in the semiconductor industry. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Trade war alone did not cause the slump in Asia’s export hubs, but Donald Trump ‘blocking’ recovery

  • Tariff war between the world’s two largest economies has rippled through the semiconductor industry tied to the global roll out of 5G
  • Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan have seen sharp drops in growth this year due to declining electronic exports
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 7:48am, 19 Sep, 2019

The US-China trade war has thrown a spotlight on the slowdown seen in the semiconductor industry. Photo: Xinhua
