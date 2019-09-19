China’s interest in buying US agricultural products will be supported by a personal visit by a member of China’s negotiating team to Midwestern farm states next week. Photo: Reuters
China, US close to agreeing interim trade war deal, Beijing expert predicts
- Chen Wenling, the chief economist for the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, spoke as a Chinese delegation flew to Washington for preliminary talks
- Beijing to agree to buy more American farm products, while US President Donald Trump should postpone further tariff increases and ease restrictions on Huawei
President Xi Jinping did not comment on the trade war directly during a visit to Henan province with Vice-premier Liu He. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump warns China faces ‘toughest trade war deal ever’ if they wait until after US election
- Vice-minister for finance, Liao Min, will lead a Chinese delegation to Washington this week ahead of talks in October involving Vice-Premier Liu He
- Official media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, the ‘People’s Daily’ and the ‘Global Times’, did not carry any commentaries after Tuesday’s confirmation
