Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China’s interest in buying US agricultural products will be supported by a personal visit by a member of China’s negotiating team to Midwestern farm states next week. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China, US close to agreeing interim trade war deal, Beijing expert predicts

  • Chen Wenling, the chief economist for the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, spoke as a Chinese delegation flew to Washington for preliminary talks
  • Beijing to agree to buy more American farm products, while US President Donald Trump should postpone further tariff increases and ease restrictions on Huawei
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 1:14pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s interest in buying US agricultural products will be supported by a personal visit by a member of China’s negotiating team to Midwestern farm states next week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
President Xi Jinping did not comment on the trade war directly during a visit to Henan province with Vice-premier Liu He. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Donald Trump warns China faces ‘toughest trade war deal ever’ if they wait until after US election

  • Vice-minister for finance, Liao Min, will lead a Chinese delegation to Washington this week ahead of talks in October involving Vice-Premier Liu He
  • Official media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, the ‘People’s Daily’ and the ‘Global Times’, did not carry any commentaries after Tuesday’s confirmation
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:40pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Xi Jinping did not comment on the trade war directly during a visit to Henan province with Vice-premier Liu He. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.