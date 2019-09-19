In 2018, China reported a growth rate of 6.6 per cent with a nominal GDP size of 90 trillion yuan (US$13 trillion). Photo: AFP
China can handle much slower GDP growth rate and still create enough jobs, government economists say
- The headline gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992
- Risks are growing that it could slip below 6.0 per cent next year which would fall outside of the government’s target range of between 6 and 6.5 per cent for 2019
Topic | China economy
China’s interest in buying US agricultural products will be supported by a personal visit by a member of China’s negotiating team to Midwestern farm states next week. Photo: Reuters
China, US close to agreeing interim trade war deal, Beijing expert predicts
- Chen Wenling, the chief economist for the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, spoke as a Chinese delegation flew to Washington for preliminary talks
- China’s interest in buying US agricultural products will be supported by a personal visit by a member of China’s negotiating team to Midwestern farm states next week
Topic | US-China trade war
