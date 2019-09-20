A brokerage is seen in Shanghai in the summer of 2015. More than US$3 trillion in value were wiped off the Chinese markets in the stock crash. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘most hated’ ex-regulator warns that government intervention creates stock boom-to-bust cycles
- Xiao Gang, who oversaw China’s stock markets during the 2015 crash, stresses need to rectify authorities’ ‘fatherly love’ type of supervision
- He says previous loosening measures to boost growth have resulted in market bubbles, amid Beijing’s increasingly pro-growth policy to arrest a slowing economy
Topic | China economy
In 2018, China reported a growth rate of 6.6 per cent with a nominal GDP size of 90 trillion yuan (US$13 trillion). Photo: AFP
China can handle much slower GDP growth rate and still create enough jobs, government economists say
- The headline gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992
- Risks are growing that it could slip below 6.0 per cent next year which would fall outside of the government’s target range of between 6 and 6.5 per cent for 2019
