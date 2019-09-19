US President Donald Trump has described White House adviser Michael Pillsbury as “the leading authority on China”. Photo: Wendy Wu
Donald Trump’s adviser on China Michael Pillsbury says president ready to escalate trade war if deal not agreed soon
- Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent’, leading White House adviser says
- But leader is not pursuing ‘cold war 2.0’, and US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing, he says
President Xi Jinping did not comment on the trade war directly during a visit to Henan province with Vice-premier Liu He. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump warns China faces ‘toughest trade war deal ever’ if they wait until after US election
- Vice-minister for finance, Liao Min, will lead a Chinese delegation to Washington this week ahead of talks in October involving Vice-Premier Liu He
- Official media outlets, including Xinhua News Agency, the ‘People’s Daily’ and the ‘Global Times’, did not carry any commentaries after Tuesday’s confirmation
