According to ‘The Wall Street Journal’, former US Air Force colonel Todd Hohn was detained a week ago at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, a FedEx regional hub, citing a lawyer for the pilot’s family. Photo: AP
China releases Hong Kong-based FedEx pilot on bail after finding air gun pellets in luggage
- Ex-US Air Force colonel Todd Hohn is reported to have been detained a week ago at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport before boarding a Cathay Dragon flight
- The American courier service is already facing three other investigations launched by Chinese authorities in the last four months
Topic | China economy
FedEx said that it “delivers more than 15 million packages a day around the world, and we have multiple layers of security in place in the more than 220 territories and countries we serve”. Photo: SCMP
FedEx strongly denies wrongdoing after China accuses US firm of shipping ‘controlled knives’ to Hong Kong
- US delivery firm said the shipment in question ‘was handled correctly via standard security protocol’ and that it ‘never left its origin city’ and was ‘never delivered’
- China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that Chinese authorities had began an investigation into the US delivery firm
Topic | US-China trade war
