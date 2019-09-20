Channels

To boost infrastructure spending, Beijing has eased some restrictions on how special purpose bonds are issued. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China government spending flat in August as tax cuts drain revenue, delay projects

  • Total government spending fell 0.2 per cent in August compared to a year earlier, the first month this year that spending did not increase
  • Tax revenues fell 4.4 per cent to 9 billion yuan (US$1.2 billion) over the same period
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Updated: 1:30pm, 20 Sep, 2019

China is struggling to maintain momentum in its railway infrastructure programme, after a decade-long building spree. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s railway spending plummets as Beijing struggles to sustain momentum

  • Railway spending in August plunged 27.1 per cent following a decade-long building spree which has given China two-thirds of the world’s high-speed rail tracks
  • Railway fixed-asset investment was 449.6 billion yuan (US$63 billion) in the first eight months of 2019, a modest 2.5 per cent fall from the same period last year
Zhou Xin

Updated: 9:28am, 19 Sep, 2019

