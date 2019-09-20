Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The sovereign wealth fund last year slashed the proportion of stocks in its overseas portfolio, but also increased alternative investments, such hedge funds, real estate, commodities, infrastructures and direct investment. Photo: AP
China Economy

China points finger at US trade war after US$940 billion sovereign wealth fund suffers negative growth in 2018

  • China Investment Corporation (CIC) saw a 2.35 per cent negative return on its overseas investment portfolio in 2018 in contrast to the gain of 17.6 per cent in 2017
  • Fund general manager Ju Weimin says trade tensions have led to a ‘more cautious view’ of the situation in the United States, which ‘we are watching closely’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 7:45pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The sovereign wealth fund last year slashed the proportion of stocks in its overseas portfolio, but also increased alternative investments, such hedge funds, real estate, commodities, infrastructures and direct investment. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Donald Trump’s ready to escalate US trade war if deal not agreed soon, says top White House adviser Michael Pillsbury

  • Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent’, Michael Pillsbury says
  • But the American leader is not pursuing ‘cold war 2.0’, and US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 1:09pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.