The sovereign wealth fund last year slashed the proportion of stocks in its overseas portfolio, but also increased alternative investments, such hedge funds, real estate, commodities, infrastructures and direct investment. Photo: AP
China points finger at US trade war after US$940 billion sovereign wealth fund suffers negative growth in 2018
- China Investment Corporation (CIC) saw a 2.35 per cent negative return on its overseas investment portfolio in 2018 in contrast to the gain of 17.6 per cent in 2017
- Fund general manager Ju Weimin says trade tensions have led to a ‘more cautious view’ of the situation in the United States, which ‘we are watching closely’
Topic | US-China trade war
The sovereign wealth fund last year slashed the proportion of stocks in its overseas portfolio, but also increased alternative investments, such hedge funds, real estate, commodities, infrastructures and direct investment. Photo: AP
Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s ready to escalate US trade war if deal not agreed soon, says top White House adviser Michael Pillsbury
- Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent’, Michael Pillsbury says
- But the American leader is not pursuing ‘cold war 2.0’, and US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing, he says
Topic | US-China trade war
Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg