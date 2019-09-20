US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a business leaders event inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China and US in new ‘cold war’ that is ‘more difficult’ than Soviet-era, says former US Ambassador to China
- Series of high-profile former US government figures painted a grim portrait of US-China relations, as 14 month trade war rumbles on
- Comments suggest souring mood in diplomatic and trade policy circles, with many expecting ‘a protracted series of on again off again conflicts’
Topic | US-China trade war
Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s ready to escalate US trade war if deal not agreed soon, says top White House adviser Michael Pillsbury
- Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent’, Michael Pillsbury says
- But the American leader is not pursuing ‘cold war 2.0’, and US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing, he says
