Veteran economic policymaker Li Deshui said the trade war was part of a bigger US strategy to contain China, a widely held view among conservatives in Beijing. Photo: Handout
US seeking to ‘colonise’ China’s economy with trade deal, says veteran economic policymaker Li Deshui
- US demanded China amend domestic laws and proposed establishment of bilateral office to debate Beijing’s economic policies, Li Deshui says
- Trade war is part of a bigger US strategy to contain China by limiting development in key industries, he says
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
Veteran economic policymaker Li Deshui said the trade war was part of a bigger US strategy to contain China, a widely held view among conservatives in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump’s ready to escalate US trade war if deal not agreed soon, says top White House adviser Michael Pillsbury
- Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent’, Michael Pillsbury says
- But the American leader is not pursuing ‘cold war 2.0’, and US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing, he says
Topic | US-China trade war
Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg