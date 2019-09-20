Channels

Veteran economic policymaker Li Deshui said the trade war was part of a bigger US strategy to contain China, a widely held view among conservatives in Beijing. Photo: Handout
China Economy

US seeking to ‘colonise’ China’s economy with trade deal, says veteran economic policymaker Li Deshui

  • US demanded China amend domestic laws and proposed establishment of bilateral office to debate Beijing’s economic policies, Li Deshui says
  • Trade war is part of a bigger US strategy to contain China by limiting development in key industries, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:30pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Veteran economic policymaker Li Deshui said the trade war was part of a bigger US strategy to contain China, a widely held view among conservatives in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Michael Pillsbury's profile has risen during Trump's presidency, with his book – 'The Hundred-Year Marathon', which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

Donald Trump’s ready to escalate US trade war if deal not agreed soon, says top White House adviser Michael Pillsbury

  • Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100 per cent’, Michael Pillsbury says
  • But the American leader is not pursuing ‘cold war 2.0’, and US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 1:09pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Michael Pillsbury’s profile has risen during Trump’s presidency, with his book – ‘The Hundred-Year Marathon’, which advocates a harder line on China – becoming required reading among Washington politicos. Photo: Bloomberg
