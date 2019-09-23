A cattle ranch south of Livingstone, Montana. Speculation that Chinese negotiators had cancelled a trip to US farm states sent markets roiling on Friday. Photo: Handout
China delegation’s cancelled US farm states visit ‘nothing to do’ with trade war talks, minister says
- Vice-agriculture minister Han Jun said the planned visit to US farms in Montana and Nebraska was never confirmed and not due to failure in trade talks
- Han says the cancellation of the visit was due to an adjustment in the delegation’s itinerary unrelated to trade negotiations
US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a business leaders event inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China and US in new ‘cold war’ that is ‘more difficult’ than Soviet-era, says former US Ambassador to China
- Series of high-profile former US government figures painted a grim portrait of US-China relations, as 14 month trade war rumbles on
- Comments suggest souring mood in diplomatic and trade policy circles, with many expecting ‘a protracted series of on again off again conflicts’
