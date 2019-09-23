Channels

A cattle ranch south of Livingstone, Montana. Speculation that Chinese negotiators had cancelled a trip to US farm states sent markets roiling on Friday. Photo: Handout
China Economy

China delegation’s cancelled US farm states visit ‘nothing to do’ with trade war talks, minister says

  • Vice-agriculture minister Han Jun said the planned visit to US farms in Montana and Nebraska was never confirmed and not due to failure in trade talks
  • Han says the cancellation of the visit was due to an adjustment in the delegation’s itinerary unrelated to trade negotiations
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 10:37am, 23 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a business leaders event inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China and US in new ‘cold war’ that is ‘more difficult’ than Soviet-era, says former US Ambassador to China

  • Series of high-profile former US government figures painted a grim portrait of US-China relations, as 14 month trade war rumbles on
  • Comments suggest souring mood in diplomatic and trade policy circles, with many expecting ‘a protracted series of on again off again conflicts’
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 5:49am, 21 Sep, 2019

