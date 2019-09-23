As a result of African swine fever, China has officially lost 38.7 per cent of its live pig herd as of the end of August, according to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Photo: Reuters
China’s pork imports surged almost 80 per cent in August to cover gap left by African swine fever
- Imports of pork rose 76 per cent in August in terms of volume and surged 150 per cent last month in terms of value
- China is scrambling to purchase pork from overseas as domestic prices have rocketed by more than 80 per cent, causing widespread public discontent
Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
China delegation’s cancelled US farm states visit ‘nothing to do’ with trade war talks, minister says
- Vice-agriculture minister Han Jun said the planned visit to US farms in Montana and Nebraska was never confirmed and not due to failure in trade talks
- Han says the cancellation of the visit was due to an adjustment in the delegation’s itinerary unrelated to trade negotiations
