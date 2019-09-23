Hong Kong exports this year are expected to post their biggest drop in a decade due to impact of China-US trade war. 20AUG19 SCMP / Roy Issa
China trade flow via Hong Kong declines as city set to report worst exports in a decade
- Hong Kong Trade Development Council has forecast a 4 per cent drop in the city’s exports this year, the worst performance since 2009
- Customs data showed mainland exports to Hong Kong fell steadily in June, July and August amid trade war and protests
Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
China delegation’s cancelled US farm states visit ‘nothing to do’ with trade war talks, minister says
- Vice-agriculture minister Han Jun said the planned visit to US farms in Montana and Nebraska was never confirmed and not due to failure in trade talks
- Han says the cancellation of the visit was due to an adjustment in the delegation’s itinerary unrelated to trade negotiations
