Hong Kong exports this year are expected to post their biggest drop in a decade due to impact of China-US trade war. 20AUG19 SCMP / Roy Issa
China Economy

China trade flow via Hong Kong declines as city set to report worst exports in a decade

  • Hong Kong Trade Development Council has forecast a 4 per cent drop in the city’s exports this year, the worst performance since 2009
  • Customs data showed mainland exports to Hong Kong fell steadily in June, July and August amid trade war and protests
SCMP

Denise Tsang  

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 7:00pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China delegation’s cancelled US farm states visit ‘nothing to do’ with trade war talks, minister says

  • Vice-agriculture minister Han Jun said the planned visit to US farms in Montana and Nebraska was never confirmed and not due to failure in trade talks
  • Han says the cancellation of the visit was due to an adjustment in the delegation’s itinerary unrelated to trade negotiations
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 11:58am, 23 Sep, 2019

Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
