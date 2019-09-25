A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump warned it’s ‘easier to negotiate nuclear weapons’ deals than trade pacts by former White House aide
- Kenneth Lieberthal helped negotiate China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation and also helped defuse tensions after the Belgrade bombing in 1999
- He joins other former negotiators in voicing concern over the chaotic approach adopted by the US president to reaching a deal to end the trade war with China
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP
Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
China delegation’s cancelled US farm states visit ‘nothing to do’ with trade war talks, minister says
- Vice-agriculture minister Han Jun said the planned visit to US farms in Montana and Nebraska was never confirmed and not due to failure in trade talks
- Han says the cancellation of the visit was due to an adjustment in the delegation’s itinerary unrelated to trade negotiations
Topic | US-China trade war
Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP