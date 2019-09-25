Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Donald Trump warned it’s ‘easier to negotiate nuclear weapons’ deals than trade pacts by former White House aide

  • Kenneth Lieberthal helped negotiate China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation and also helped defuse tensions after the Belgrade bombing in 1999
  • He joins other former negotiators in voicing concern over the chaotic approach adopted by the US president to reaching a deal to end the trade war with China
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 12:00am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China delegation’s cancelled US farm states visit ‘nothing to do’ with trade war talks, minister says

  • Vice-agriculture minister Han Jun said the planned visit to US farms in Montana and Nebraska was never confirmed and not due to failure in trade talks
  • Han says the cancellation of the visit was due to an adjustment in the delegation’s itinerary unrelated to trade negotiations
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 11:32pm, 23 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of the Chinese delegation leave after deputy-level US-China trade talks in Washington, on September 19, 2019. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.