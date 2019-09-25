China has been trying to use increased purchases of US farm products as a key bargaining chip to facilitate a trade deal with the United States, but US President Donald Trump said he will not accept a “partial” deal. Photo: Bloomberg
China to buy more US farm products in latest goodwill gesture as Donald Trump rules out ‘bad deal’
- Purchases will include soybeans and pork after last week the US excluded hundreds of products from a 25 per cent duty imposed on US$250 billion worth of goods
- The US president seemed to further rule out thoughts of a ‘partial’ deal in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday
Topic | US-China trade war
China has been trying to use increased purchases of US farm products as a key bargaining chip to facilitate a trade deal with the United States, but US President Donald Trump said he will not accept a “partial” deal. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump warned it’s ‘easier to negotiate nuclear weapons’ deals than trade pacts by former White House aide
- Kenneth Lieberthal helped negotiate China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation and also helped defuse tensions after the Belgrade bombing in 1999
- He joins other former negotiators in voicing concern over the chaotic approach adopted by the US president to reaching a deal to end the trade war with China
Topic | US-China trade war
A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP