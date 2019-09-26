Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Seven and half years after the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park opened, the first phase of the park, which covers an area about a tenth the size of Hong Kong Island, is still struggling to find enough business to fill its largely empty units. Photos: He Huifeng
China Economy

China’s free-trade zone on border of Vietnam fights an uphill battle to woo investors amid trade war

  • The China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park was opened in April 2012, but remains a remote, muddy wasteland without enough business to fill its largely empty units
  • China has tens of thousands of the designated areas across the country offering a range of incentives, but investors are still seeking overseas alternatives
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:20am, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Seven and half years after the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park opened, the first phase of the park, which covers an area about a tenth the size of Hong Kong Island, is still struggling to find enough business to fill its largely empty units. Photos: He Huifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Donald Trump warned it’s ‘easier to negotiate nuclear weapons’ deals than trade pacts by former White House aide

  • Kenneth Lieberthal helped negotiate China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation and also helped defuse tensions after the Belgrade bombing in 1999
  • He joins other former negotiators in voicing concern over the chaotic approach adopted by the US president to reaching a deal to end the trade war with China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 9:19am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.