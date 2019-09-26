Seven and half years after the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park opened, the first phase of the park, which covers an area about a tenth the size of Hong Kong Island, is still struggling to find enough business to fill its largely empty units. Photos: He Huifeng
China’s free-trade zone on border of Vietnam fights an uphill battle to woo investors amid trade war
- The China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park was opened in April 2012, but remains a remote, muddy wasteland without enough business to fill its largely empty units
- China has tens of thousands of the designated areas across the country offering a range of incentives, but investors are still seeking overseas alternatives
Topic | China economy
Seven and half years after the China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park opened, the first phase of the park, which covers an area about a tenth the size of Hong Kong Island, is still struggling to find enough business to fill its largely empty units. Photos: He Huifeng
A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump warned it’s ‘easier to negotiate nuclear weapons’ deals than trade pacts by former White House aide
- Kenneth Lieberthal helped negotiate China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation and also helped defuse tensions after the Belgrade bombing in 1999
- He joins other former negotiators in voicing concern over the chaotic approach adopted by the US president to reaching a deal to end the trade war with China
Topic | US-China trade war
A Chinese delegation visited Washington last week ahead of expected high-level talks next month. Photo: AFP