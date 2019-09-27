Channels

Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports, a benchmark indicator, shrank 10.7 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Singapore’s trade slump set to continue amid US-China tensions, says senior trade official

  • Singapore’s trade woes are likely to extend into the second half of 2019 due to the impact of US-China trade war, says the city’s permanent secretary for trade
  • The county’s non-oil exports, weighed down by a slump in electronics, have seen six straight months of decline
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 5:15am, 27 Sep, 2019

Singapore's non-oil domestic exports, a benchmark indicator, shrank 10.7 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Reuters
Trainees at a garment factory work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
China Economy

Trade war and China economic slowdown sees Asian Development Bank cut regional growth forecasts

  • Manila-based lender has cut its growth forecast for China in 2019 from 6.3 per cent in April to 6.2 per cent, citing ‘weakening trade momentum’
  • Hong Kong and Singapore see their growth forecasts slashed severely, as effects of protests and China’s slowdown percolate through region
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 9:30am, 25 Sep, 2019

Trainees at a garment factory work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
