Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports, a benchmark indicator, shrank 10.7 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s trade slump set to continue amid US-China tensions, says senior trade official
- Singapore’s trade woes are likely to extend into the second half of 2019 due to the impact of US-China trade war, says the city’s permanent secretary for trade
- The county’s non-oil exports, weighed down by a slump in electronics, have seen six straight months of decline
Topic | China economy
Trainees at a garment factory work at Snowtex garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: AP
Trade war and China economic slowdown sees Asian Development Bank cut regional growth forecasts
- Manila-based lender has cut its growth forecast for China in 2019 from 6.3 per cent in April to 6.2 per cent, citing ‘weakening trade momentum’
- Hong Kong and Singapore see their growth forecasts slashed severely, as effects of protests and China’s slowdown percolate through region
Topic | China economy
