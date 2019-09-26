On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives voted to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Sam Tsang
US bill on Hong Kong sends further chill through city’s economy, stokes fears of American exodus
- Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act is unlikely to have major immediate effect, but could further damage confidence in the city as a business hub
- However, analysts warn that the ‘US business community in Hong Kong have had a glimpse of the future and they did not like what they saw’
Topic | China economy
On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives voted to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Sam Tsang
US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP
China confirms ‘considerable’ purchases of US soybeans and pork ahead of October’s trade war talks
- Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng says Beijing is ‘preparing for positive progress’ next month in Washington
- US President Donald Trump said that a deal ‘could happen sooner than you think’, just a day after blasting China in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly
Topic | China economy
US President Donald Trump said that “China is starting to buy our agricultural product again. They’re starting to go with the beef and all of the different things … pork, very big on pork.” Photo: AP