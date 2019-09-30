Channels

China becoming a “powerful socialist country” by 2050 is the centennial goal of President Xi Jinping’s Chinese dream. Photo: AFP
After 70 years of economic progress, is China on the right road to achieve Xi Jinping’s ‘Chinese dream’?

  • China has evolved from an economic backwater into a world economic powerhouse under the Communist Party’s seven-decade rule
  • But the world’s second largest economy is now faced with numerous challenges, including the trade war with the United States
Orange Wang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 10:00pm, 30 Sep, 2019

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, was 49.8 in September up from 49.5 in August and above a survey of analysts by Bloomberg, the median forecast of which was 49.6. Photo: AFP
China’s manufacturing remained weak in September as activity contracted for fifth straight month, data shows

  • The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, was 49.8
  • Non-manufacturing PMI came in at 53.7, below analysts’ expectations of a 53.9 reading. The figure was also down from August’s 53.8
Finbarr Bermingham  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 10:33am, 30 Sep, 2019

