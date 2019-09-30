China becoming a “powerful socialist country” by 2050 is the centennial goal of President Xi Jinping’s Chinese dream. Photo: AFP
After 70 years of economic progress, is China on the right road to achieve Xi Jinping’s ‘Chinese dream’?
- China has evolved from an economic backwater into a world economic powerhouse under the Communist Party’s seven-decade rule
- But the world’s second largest economy is now faced with numerous challenges, including the trade war with the United States
China’s manufacturing remained weak in September as activity contracted for fifth straight month, data shows
- The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, was 49.8
- Non-manufacturing PMI came in at 53.7, below analysts’ expectations of a 53.9 reading. The figure was also down from August’s 53.8
