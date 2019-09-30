The Chinese government has been pulling out all the stops to woo investment from foreign firms, but the country maintains strict capital account controls over outbound payments. Photo: Reuters
China’s one-sided capital account controls face backlash as US weighs curbs on investment
- Beijing’s policy of strict controls on outbound capital is facing backlash in Washington and causing potential investors to drag their feet, analysts say
- White House is reportedly discussing ways to restrict US capital flows into China amid ongoing trade war
Topic | China economy
One of the most high profile Chinese outbound investments of the past decade was Anbang Insurance Group investment in the iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York. Photo: AFP
China’s overseas investment fell 10 per cent last year, as government crackdown on capital flight continues
- China’s outbound direct investment (ODI) fell 9.6 per cent to US$143.04 billion in 2018, according to the Ministry of Commerce
- Decline also comes amid crackdown on capital flight from Chinese authorities and marks second ever annual decline in China’s ODI
