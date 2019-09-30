Channels


China Economy

China’s one-sided capital account controls face backlash as US weighs curbs on investment

  • Beijing’s policy of strict controls on outbound capital is facing backlash in Washington and causing potential investors to drag their feet, analysts say
  • White House is reportedly discussing ways to restrict US capital flows into China amid ongoing trade war
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 2:32pm, 30 Sep, 2019

The Chinese government has been pulling out all the stops to woo investment from foreign firms, but the country maintains strict capital account controls over outbound payments. Photo: Reuters
One of the most high profile Chinese outbound investments of the past decade was Anbang Insurance Group investment in the iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China’s overseas investment fell 10 per cent last year, as government crackdown on capital flight continues

  • China’s outbound direct investment (ODI) fell 9.6 per cent to US$143.04 billion in 2018, according to the Ministry of Commerce
  • Decline also comes amid crackdown on capital flight from Chinese authorities and marks second ever annual decline in China’s ODI
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 11:00pm, 13 Sep, 2019

One of the most high profile Chinese outbound investments of the past decade was Anbang Insurance Group investment in the iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York. Photo: AFP
