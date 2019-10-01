Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Official celebrations included a parade through Beijing’s Chang’an Avenue during the day and dancing at Tiananmen Square in the evening. Photo: Handout
Zhou Xin
Opinion

Opinion

Zhou Xin

Among China’s masses: a personal reflection on celebrations at Tiananmen on October 1, 1999

  • China celebrated the 50th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic in 1999 at a critical time for the country
  • Zhou Xin, now an editor at the Post, looks back at his role as one of half a million participants who took part in the official parade
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 12:00am, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Official celebrations included a parade through Beijing’s Chang’an Avenue during the day and dancing at Tiananmen Square in the evening. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Car manufacturing profits in China declined 19 per cent between January and August. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s industrial profits contract in August as economy battles slow growth amid trade war with US

  • Profits at China’s large industrial firms fell 2 per cent in August, with a year-to-date decline of 1.7 per cent
  • The National Bureau of Statistics blamed slowing sales, a drop in product prices and super typhoons that impacted manufacturing
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 8:52pm, 27 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Car manufacturing profits in China declined 19 per cent between January and August. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.