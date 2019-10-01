Official celebrations included a parade through Beijing’s Chang’an Avenue during the day and dancing at Tiananmen Square in the evening. Photo: Handout
Car manufacturing profits in China declined 19 per cent between January and August. Photo: Xinhua
China’s industrial profits contract in August as economy battles slow growth amid trade war with US
- Profits at China’s large industrial firms fell 2 per cent in August, with a year-to-date decline of 1.7 per cent
- The National Bureau of Statistics blamed slowing sales, a drop in product prices and super typhoons that impacted manufacturing
Topic | China economy
